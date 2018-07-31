 

Fire in suburban Auckland restaurant draws large emergency response

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Auckland

A restaurant in the central Auckland suburb of Mount Eden has caught fire overnight.

The blaze started around 2.30am on the first floor of a restaurant on Mount Eden Rd. 

There were 14 appliances in attendance at the scene.

No missing people have been reported in the fire, and it is now under control. 

A fire broke out on the first story of a Mount Eden, Auckland, restaurant on July 31, 2018. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Auckland
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Education
Auckland

An Auckland school teacher's honesty in handing in a racing bike that literally fell off a truck has been rewarded with the school being given six new mountain bikes.

Povey Moses of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori a Rohe o Mangere told Seven Sharp how he was dropping his mother in law off at the airport one day, "and I seen a box drop off the back of a airport truck and trailer, literally".

"I found out it was a $3,000 racing bike in the box. It had a invoice in there.

"I called the call centre and told them the brand of the bike, the value of the invoice, and the guy at the call centre started choking. He was like 'you're handing this back in?' And I was like 'yeah I am'."

The time-trial cycle had been made to order.

"It just blew us away because it's an expensive bike. And we thought we'd love to help out the school somehow," said Kerry Bartle of Trek Bikes.

So yesterday six brand new mountain bikes were delivered to the school, and a powhiri welcomed the men gifting them.

Mark Maloney of Evo Cycles said: "It's the whole thing of paying it forward as a community. If someone does a good act I think others are going to follow suit."

He says the teacher,  leading by example with his honesty, is special.

"You don't meet many like him in today's age unfortunately. And he's special, that's for sure. He's really cool."

Matua Povey’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Māngere received six brand new bikes becuase of his honesty. Source: Seven Sharp
New Zealand
Education
Auckland
New Zealand
Business

When Shane Laker developed a crippling nervous disorder 16 months ago, he badly needed his insurance to kick in to cover his lost income.

But his insurer, Partners Life, turned his claim down, saying he’d failed to disclose some unrelated but material health issues – high blood pressure and obstructive sleep apnoea - which would have made him uninsurable at the time he took out cover.

Shane didn’t believe he’d ever been diagnosed with either issue, but first his insurer, then the Ombudsman, turned down his appeals.

Shane then researched his medical notes and found two important documents which just last week, resulted in Partners Life reversing its decision, and accepting his claim. 

Shane's warning is – if you're applying for insurance – or even after you’ve got it – check with your GP to make sure you’ve included all the key medical information.

Partners Life said they weren’t legally required to reinstate Shane’s cover, but felt it was the right thing to do.

They say they relied on Shane’s medical notes to be correct, and in the sleep apnoea case, they weren’t, and have since been corrected.

They were also satisfied that there was not an ongoing high blood pressure issue, so were able to reinstate Shane’s policy from the time of application.

They are desperately sorry Shane had to go through this experience to get this result, but say they cannot pay claims that they shouldn’t pay, because everyone else who pays a premium ends up paying for that decision.

We re-visit an insurance case that looked hopelessly lost - but wasn’t. Source: Fair Go
New Zealand
Business