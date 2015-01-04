Fire in new 17-storey central Chirstchurch hotel

Fire Service are currently trying to gain access to a Christchurch hotel which has caught alight in the central city.

Fire truck Source: 1 NEWS

Crews were called to the building on the corner of Colombo Street and Armagh Street after 3am, where smoke and flames were spotted.

A Fire Service spokesman told 1 News the building is a hotel that is scheduled to open in a few months’ time.

‘There’s a small fire on either level four or level five of the old Forsyth Barr building,’ he said.

Because the hotel isn’t yet opened for business, fire fighters are having difficulty gaining access to the building.

Six appliances are currently in attendance.