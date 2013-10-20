Fire in Auckland CBD evacuates childcare centre

A building in Auckland's CBD has been evacuated this morning due to a fire.

Fire appliance Source: 1 NEWS

Fire Services say they were called to an apartment block on Hobson St around 11:30am, as well as apartments the building also contains a childcare centre.

The fire started in an air-conditioning unit on level 6. Radio NZ reported that around 60 pre-schoolers are believed to be among those evacuated from the building.