'The fire front is raging towards us': Worried resident prepare to flee

Ron van der Lem is among residents worried and waiting to see how close the fire will come.
00:42
1
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:28
2
Choppers have been stood down but emergency services are on high watch.

LIVE: Several 'very active' fire fronts remain, about 400 houses evacuated

01:25
3
Up to 1000 residents have hit the streets with the flames showing no sign of abating.

New video shows frightened residents fleeing as Port Hills fires merge, head towards their homes

00:57
4

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

00:28
5
LIVE: Several 'very active' fire fronts remain, about 400 houses evacuated

Raw: Midnight footage shows Port Hills fire continuing to burn towards homes

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

02:16
The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

02:00
A 265kg piece of pounamu has been gifted by Te Runanga o Makaawhio for the national memorial.

Taonga installed at Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site

Taonga installed at Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site


 
