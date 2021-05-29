Fire at Four Square in central Hawke's Bay treated as suspicious

A fire at a Four Square convenience store in central Hawke's Bay this morning is being treated as suspicious.
Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a Four Square in Waipawa, Hawke's Bay. Source: Central Hawke's Bay District Council
The fire, which was extinguished this morning, closed part of State Highway 2/High Street.
Police say they were called to the fire in Waipawa at 4.30am.
Two people were injured.
Diversions were in place at Kenilworth Street for people travelling north, and Victoria Street heading south. Traffic is now able to pass throguh in limited capacity but motorists are being told to avoid the area.
The Central Hawke's Bay District Council said this morning on Facebook that it had been asked to shut part of the water supply to the immediate area of town.