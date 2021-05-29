TODAY |

Fire at Four Square in central Hawke's Bay not being treated as suspicious

Source:  1 NEWS

A fire at a Four Square convenience store in central Hawke's Bay this morning is not being treated as suspicious. 

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a Four Square in Waipawa, Hawke's Bay. Source: Central Hawke's Bay District Council

The fire, which was extinguished this morning, closed part of State Highway 2/High Street.

Police say they were called to the fire in Waipawa at 4.30am.

Two people were injured.

Diversions were in place at Kenilworth Street for people travelling north, and Victoria Street heading south. Traffic is now able to pass throguh in limited capacity but motorists are being told to avoid the area.

The Central Hawke's Bay District Council said this morning on Facebook that it had been asked to shut part of the water supply to the immediate area of town. 


New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:53
Some residents in Waimakariri District told to evacuate
2
Prince Harry reveals he didn't know Prince Philip had died until he was awoken by police
3
Police release video of man allegedly approaching child outside South Auckland school in 'concerning incident'
4
Christchurch Mayor issues region-wide Civil Defence emergency
5
Australia PM Scott Morrison under fresh pressure to accept NZ's refugee offer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:22

Lucky escape for man rescued by helicopter as water floods around him on Canterbury farm
02:10

Huge bike rally sees two Northbound lanes closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge
02:49

Q+A Panel: Culture shift needed to address long-term transport emissions in NZ
18:16

'We can have our cake and eat it' – Climate change solutions can be found, dairy sector says