Fire at Four Square in central Hawke's Bay closes part of SH2

A fire at a Four Square convenience store in central Hawke's Bay this morning has closed part of State Highway 2/High Street this morning.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a Four Square in Waipawa, Hawke's Bay. Source: Central Hawke's Bay District Council

Police say they were called to the fire in Waipawa at 4.30am and are on scene assisting fire crews with traffic management.

Diversions are in place at Kenilworth Street for people travelling north, and Victoria Street heading south.



Fire and Emergency NZ has asked the public to avoid the area.