Fire fighters working to rescue 'distressed' horse after crash in Upper Hutt

The Fire Service is working to rescue a "distressed" horse trapped inside a horse float which has overturned on a road in Upper Hutt this morning.

Police say while the car remains upright, the horse float it was carrying has "jackknifed".

Witnesses who are backed up in traffic at the accident say the animal is visibly thrashing about as fire fighters work to remove the roof of the float.

There are no injuries to people but it is unknown if the horse has sustained injury.

A vet is in attendance and the SPCA has been notified.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says the road is closed between Moonshine Road and Fergusson Drive due to a crash.