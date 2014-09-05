Fire fighters rush to extinguish house fire in Papakura, Auckland

Source:
Fire fighters were called to an address in Papakura, Auckland overnight to battle a house fire.
Source: 1 NEWS
A fire spokesperson said the property was well involved when four fire crews arrived at the address on Wellington Street at around 11pm on Saturday.
The fire was 20 metres by 10 metres in size, she said.
The home was described as a single level dwelling.
A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
