Fire fighters continue to dampen hot spots following massive Ashburton fire

Firefighters continue to work to fully extinguish a fire that ripped through a large seed shed in Ashburton last night. 

Firefighters are still working on dampening hot spots before the fire can be fully extinguished.
Source: 1 NEWS

Three firefighters suffered minor burns and were treated in hospital.

Once has since been released. 

Two crews remained this morning to dampen down hot spots and control the burn inside. 

Fire rips through shed in Ashburton

Fire rips through shed in Ashburton

Source: 1 NEWS

Assistant area commander Mike Johns said the fire was “sizeable,” and “not seen very often”.

The devastating fire at SealesWinslow required 19 fire trucks and around 50 firemen to put it out.
Source: Terrain Flight NZ

He said getting enough water was a major issue.

"We had to tap into farm irrigation supplies." 

Mr Johns said it was a matter of surrounding the fire and stopping it from spreading. 

Flames and thick black smoke rises from SealesWinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.
Source: Facebook: KrisTony ClaydonWade

This afternoon, a digger will be brought in to remove the stock feed and continue to dampen hot spots. 

The fire occurred at SealesWinslow, an animal feed manufacturer in the Ashburton District of Winslow. 

Firefighters were called to the scene at 7.40pm last night and 19 trucks attended the fire, with about 50 firefighters in the field. 

Fire rips through shed in Ashburton

Fire rips through shed in Ashburton

Source: 1 NEWS

