Fire fighters battle scrub fire in Taupo

Fire fighters are battling yet another scrub blaze in Taupo this afternoon, after a series of small fires were lit in Kinloch yesterday.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire Service spokesman told 1 News that the fire, one suburb over in Acacia Bay, doesn’t look arson at this stage after an initial controlled fire spread.

A helicopter, four fire crews and a tanker are currently watering down the 50m x 50m blaze.

The spokesman said a number of homes were at risk, but no evacuations have been made at this stage.