Fire fear from torched appliances left by Hawke's Bay river

People are creating a fire risk by burning appliances to extract copper from them beside a Hawke's Bay river.

Photo / iStock

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council has discovered the problem near the Tutaekuri River, behind the Taradale Transfer Station and also near Dartmoor Road.

Members of the public and HBRC staff have discovered piles of burnt out appliances.

Council engineering officer for rivers Vince Byrne says the culprits may be burning the appliances to access copper to sell.

"Not only are they leaving unsightly rubbish piles, they are creating a huge fire risk by lighting these fires in such dry conditions," says Mr Byrne.