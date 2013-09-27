Fire engulfs building in Wellington

Source:
A fire fighter suffered minor injuries fighting a blaze in Wellington today.
Fire and Emergency services were called at 1:40am early this to the building fire at Wigan St, Te Aro.
A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS a two-storey commercial building is well-involved with flames.
One firefighter got minor injury in this incident and he was transported to Wellington Hospital.
Seven fire appliances were sent to the field and the blaze is under control now.
