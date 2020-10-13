Fire engulfs building in Manawatu District

Fire has engulfed a building in Sanson, north of Palmerston North, causing traffic to be diverted while firefighters tackle the blaze.

Emergency services were notified about the fire on Dundas Road around 5:15pm.



Footage of the blaze shows a building completely engulfed in flames with smoke billowing into the air.

Traffic will be impacted and the roads surrounding Dundas Road are likely to be closed for some time.

The following diversions are in place:

Northbound traffic is being diverted from State Highway 1 and SH3 onto Penny Road, then Speedy Road, Fagan Road before turning back onto SH3.

Southbound traffic heading towards Wellington is being diverted right onto Fagan Road, then Speedy Road before turning right onto SH1.

Southbound traffic heading towards Palmerston North is being diverted from SH3 onto Fagan Road, then Speedy Road before joining Penny Road and back onto to SH3.

The diversions are expected to be in place for the next few hours.