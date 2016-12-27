Fire on Dunedin's Signal Hill now contained, cause still unknown

A large scrub fire in Dunedin is now contained, after it began earlier this afternoon.

Forty firefighters and four helicopters are at the scene on Signal Hill behind Logan Park High School in North Dunedin.

A Fire Service spokesperson says they were called to the fire just before 3pm.

They say the blaze is now contained but not extinguished, and they expect to work all night dampening it down.

A Dunedin resident who lives two kilometres from the location of the fire said was was "massive".

"The fire's gone right from the bottom of the high school all the way up the hill to the top," Edward O’Driscoll told 1 NEWS.

"The smoke is clearly visible from all over the city."

Earlier three homes were evacuated as a precaution in Rimu Street, Ravensbourne, with the occupants expected to return tonight.

People have been encouraged by police to stay off the roads unless "absolutely necessary".