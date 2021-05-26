Fire that destroyed historic North Canterbury lodge now treated as suspicious

A fire that razed a historic North Canterbury lodge to the ground is now being treated as suspicious.

The fire broke out at the Waiau Lodge Hotel just after midnight Saturday.

Police are now appealing for information from the public following what they say, "appears to be a suspicious fire in Waiau on Saturday".

"Investigators attended the scene on Wednesday to try to establish how the fire began. At this point the fire is being treated as suspicious," police say in a statement.

Waiau Lodge Hotel. Source: Google Maps

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have any footage of the fire, or information concerning suspicious people or vehicles in the area leading up to the fire.