Fire-damaged Hawke's Bay petrol station repair time unclear

BP cannot say when a Hawke's Bay petrol station ravaged by fire will reopen.

The BP station in Bay View was engulfed just before 10 pm. Source: Hayley Munro

The forecourt of the Bay View BP, on the main road north of Napier, was significantly damaged by fire on Friday night.

The cause has not been officially determined but early indications show a container of petrol was filled, placed inside a vehicle and ignited by a flame from a cigarette lighter.

Today, the forecourt lay in tatters with burnt-out cars lining the concrete beside petrol pumps.

A BP spokesperson said the site was still being assessed.

He said all the team members were being supported, and remained BP employees.

