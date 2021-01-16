Fire-damaged Hawke's Bay petrol station repair time unclear

BP cannot say when a Hawke's Bay petrol station ravaged by fire will reopen.

The forecourt of the Bay View BP, on the main road north of Napier, was significantly damaged by fire on Friday night.

The cause has not been officially determined but early indications show a container of petrol was filled, placed inside a vehicle and ignited by a flame from a cigarette lighter.

Today, the forecourt lay in tatters with burnt-out cars lining the concrete beside petrol pumps.

A BP spokesperson said the site was still being assessed.