Fire crews are yet to fully extinguish large blaze near Napier

Fire crews are continuing to put out the large blaze that has been burning in Tangoio since Monday.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence says while it is fully contained, it hasn't been extinguished yet so there will be some smoke over the next few days.

There are around 30 people operating onsite, and a number of vehicles.

Among those at the scene are Fire and Emergency crews who will continue mop-up operations today along with forestry teams from Pan Pac.

The cordon at the junction of Tangoio Settlement Rd and Waipatiki Rd is still in place but it is expected to be lifted at 6pm today.

From tomorrow, there will be a further reduction in firefighters working on the fire as the mop-up phase progresses.