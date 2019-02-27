TODAY |

Fire crews work through night in windy conditions to contain Nelson fire

Fire crews have spent the night monitoring the fire that broke out in Upper Moutere, near Nelson yesterday.

The blaze forced some Redwood Valley residents from their homes, nearly all have now been given the green light to return home again.

Four fire crews worked on containing the fire through the night in windy conditions and they continue to work today.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says cordons are still in place on Moutere Highway at Maisey Rd and Old Coach Rd and people are asked to avoid this area.

There is no word from authorities on the cause of the fire.

Evacuations are underway as five helicopters and dozens of firefighters battle the blaze. Source: 1 NEWS
