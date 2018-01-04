Fire crews work to dampen scrub fire hot spots on Wanaka's Mt Roy

Fire crews are continuing work to put out a scrub fire on Mt Roy near Wanaka, in Otago.

Three helicopters and three ground crews were set to continue dampening hot spots after 8am this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says he expects ground crews to be operating all day today and likely into tomorrow, with winds up to 30 km/h and temperatures up to 22 degrees forecast.



