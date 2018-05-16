 

New Zealand


Fire crews tackle roof blaze at Auckland college

A number of trucks were called on to deal with the fire at Westlake Girls High School.
03:58
1
2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

3
Qantas Boeing 737-800

Qantas jet diverted to Invercargill, passengers stranded on board as airport doesn't have customs officers - 'The passengers have drunk the bar dry'


02:05
4
First Union says it's received thousands of complaints from disgruntled current and former staff.

Other industries raise concerns after retail workers claim they are working unpaid overtime

00:15
5
The clip picked up steam after a debate erupted on Reddit this week.

Do you hear Laurel or Yanny? Listen to the audio clip which is tearing the internet apart!

03:58
01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.


00:30
The Election Access Fund Bill will help fund the added costs for political candidates with disabilities.

'We are silent' - politics littered with challenges for deaf/hard of hearing, new Bill aimed at breaking down barriers passes first hurdle

The Election Access Fund Bill aims to establish funding for disability-related costs of standing in general elections.

01:32
A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.


 
