Fire crews 'slow momentum' of new blaze near Nelson, residents allowed to return home

Fire crews say they have "slowed the momentum" of a new fire that broke out this afternoon causing more evacuations near Nelson.

The state of emergency from the Pigeon Valley fire had only been lifted today.

The Fire Service believes no more evacuations should be necessary as they gain a "decent foothold" on the fire which is around five hectares in size.

Fire and Emergency NZ has determined that it is safe for the majority of residents evacuated this afternoon following the fire in Upper Moutere to return home.

All residents evacuated from Redwood Valley Rd and associated side roads can return to their properties immediately.

The return is based on the provision that they be ready to evacuate again at short notice.

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates below as Fire and Emergency NZ battle to contain the fire.

------------

6:20pm: Police have just confirmed 97 addresses were evacuated in Redwood Valley, this is understood to be voluntary.

5:30pm: The latest update from the Fire Service is an encouraging one, as they say there should be no more need for evacuations.

"Crews are confident that fire is slowing and they have been able to gain a decent foothold in fighting it.

"There is still work to do with the helicopters operating until nightfall with crews and machinery on the fireground overnight. A firebreak is being bulldozed on three sides and with the fourth side being the road, the fire should be encircled shortly.

"With the current progress and teams on the ground, the incident management team believe there will be no need for further evacuations."

5:15pm: A new update from Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area.

UPDATE FROM MOUTERE HIGHWAY FIRE:

Winds and low humidity today meant conditions were heightened for fire risk and resulted in challenging firefighting conditions.

The fire is approximately five hectares. Crews have now slowed the momentum of the fire but are still working to contain it and stop it from spreading.

A fire investigation is underway.

4:45pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had just been updated about the additional fire outbreak in Tasman.

She said Fire and Emergency NZ are "assessing what they needed to do other than of course the immediate response on the ground and via helicopter".

When asked if there would be further assistance packages, Ms Ardern said "we always stand at the ready based on the need reported to us.

"Keeping in mind there are a number of forms of assistance that are always available immediately."



4:15pm: Fire and Emergency NZ had only just tweeted out these stats yesterday before the new fire broke out.

4:05pm: NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll says the outlook for Nelson is looking "very dry" and the region is set for its driest January and February on record.

"Basically in the next five days, there’s virtually nothing of note for Nelson in terms of rain. It looks very dry.

"According to the airport record which dates back to 1941, we are currently on track for Nelson to have the driest January and February on record with a total of 14mm of rainfall.

"It’s a bit unusual that we have seen these dry months back-to-back."

3:44pm: Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area says crews are working on the ground fighting the fire and containing it to prevent spreading, anyone who evacuates is asked to register with the Welfare Centre at New Life Church, 85 Wensley Road, Richmond.

3:34pm: People in the area have been warned to stay away from the area of the fire, which can be seen widely across the Nelson area.

A fire which broke out in the upper Moutere Valley near Nelson. Source: Bernard Simmonds

3:12pm: MetService reports winds in the area of the fire are brisk, with average speeds of about 30km/h from the northwest. They are forecast to weaken this evening.

3:10pm: The number of helicopters fighting the fire is now five, with two more on the way.

A fire which broke out in the Upper Moutere area near Nelson, as seen from Nelson. Source: Vibeke Friis

3:05pm: The fire is in the Redwood Valley area about half an hours' drive from Nelson.

3:00pm: Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says the Civil Defence Centre at New Life Church, 85 Wensley Road, is now open for anyone who has evacuated. Red Cross New Zealand teams are on site.

The fire in Upper Moutere marked on a 3D-rendered satellite image of the Nelson area, facing southwest. Source: 1 NEWS

2:58pm: Areas of the Moutere Highway are being evacuated. FENZ says "anyone who is feeling unsafe or threatened should self evacuate as a precaution".

2:51PM: FENZ said the fire is in fact in the Redwood Valley area on Old Coach Road, north the existing Pigeon Valley fire. The first call to emergency services was made at 1:18pm. The fire is described as "spreading rapidly".

2:38pm: FENZ says the fire is 3-4 hectares, and growing. Three helicopters and two bulldozers are at the scene.

2:24pm: Sixteen fire engines have been sent, as well as support units including pumps, tankers and helicopters.

2:17pm: Residents living on a stretch of Moutere Highway have been asked by Police to evacuate.

The evacuation order affects properties between Old Coach Road and Maisey Road, and police are following up with evacuation patrols.

2:07pm: FENZ Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area posted on Facebook that a new fire has been confirmed at Cut Hill, Moutere.