Fire crews rush to blaze in central Auckland

The fire at Clearpoint House on Fanshawe Street sparked evacuations and a swift response from fire crews.
00:19
1
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


02:33
2
Justice Lang said Jaden Stroobant's murder of Cun Xiu Tian caused ripples through the West Auckland community.

Watch: Judge blasts man who sexually violated and murdered defenceless West Auckland woman


00:31
3
Steve Jones has been inundated with support, including an offer from the co-owner of West Ham Football Club to pay his rent.

'I'm no hero' - homeless man who pulled nails from children caught up in Manchester attack moved to tears over support

00:46
4
Sunday's Jehan Casinader was only asking this question as a scene-setter. The answer left him gobsmacked.

Watch: Why doesn't NZ's mental health boss know the suicide rate? Can't answer SUNDAY reporter's basic question

00:25
5
The US President pushed his way past Dusko Markovic to get to the front of a group of NATO leaders.

Watch: Donald Trump shoves aside the PM of Montenegro – and looks incredibly pleased with himself for doing it

NZ's suicide rate is at a record high – but the Government's mental health boss can't remember the figure.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.


 
