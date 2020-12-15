TODAY |

Fire crews responding to blaze on Christchurch's Port Hills

Fire fighters are responding to another blaze on Christchurch's Port Hills.

It comes just days after a blaze ripped through the area on Friday night. Source: 1 NEWS

Video on Twitter shows a plume of smoke blowing above Redcliffs.

A helicopter can be seen soaking the blaze with monsoon buckets.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said multiple calls about the fire on Galilee Lane were received about 11.30am today.

Eight crews are currently in attendance, as well as water tankers and a command unit.

"People are asked to stay away from the area to let emergency services work," Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

Port Hills fire in Christchurch. Source: Supplied

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research - NIWA - this morning forecast heat for the city.

"Our high-resolution model is showing near 35°C in eastern Canterbury, north of Christchurch," it said in a tweet.

It comes just days after a fire ripped through the Hillsborough side of the hills on Friday night, burning close to 30 hectares of land.


