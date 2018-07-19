Fire crews may remain at scene of Lower Hutt scrap metal fire overnight

Source:
Fire crews may remain at the scene of a major blaze at a Lower Hutt scrap metal yard which began early today.
Over 60 firetrucks had attended the incident after a large fire broke out on Parkside Road, Petone, before 6.45am.
The blaze started in a machine cutting fridges, before spreading to insulation materials.
One person was hospitalised with smoke inhalation following the incident, and another person suffered minor smoke inhalation but did not require hospital treatment.
Seaview Road is expected to be closed until 6pm.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news