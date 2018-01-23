Fire crews making good progress to contain scrub fire near Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter

Source:
Fire crews are making good progress battling a large scrub fire near the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter at Bluff.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson says the fire is relatively contained and is now a low threat to power lines.
Five helicopters continue to put out the fire which started at 8.05pm last night.
Fire crews and helicopters battled the blaze throughout the night
A scrub fire near the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.
Source: Supplied/Todd McNeilly
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news