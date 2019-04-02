TODAY |

Fire crews, helicopters fighting forestry blaze in Otago

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire crews are working through the night to extinguish a forestry fire near Palmerston, north of Dunedin.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

They have been fighting through blaze on Chalmers Road through the night, around seven hectares in size.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of powerlines toppled over shortly before 9pm last night. 

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by strong winds in the area.

There were six helicopters fighting the blaze, but have been stood down to return this morning.


New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
