Fire crews forced to pull out as night falls, blaze continues in native bush near Ngaruawahia

Fire service has seized ground and air operations at a blaze in native bush near Ngaruawahia, Waikato.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire is still burning at Hakarimata Hill on Hakarimata Road, but as night falls it will be safer for crews to return to the scene tomorrow.

Two helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are battling to put out a blaze in native bush near Ngaruawahia,

The Fire Service was alerted just before 5pm, with three helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are battling to put out the blaze. 

DOC will remain at the scene to monitor the location and will dampen down any hot spots if they are safe to do so.

The largest size of the fire is still being reported by the Fire Service as 600m by 300m.

