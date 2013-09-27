Fire crews fighting blaze at North Shore home in Auckland

Source:
Fire crews are responding to a house fire on the North Shore of Auckland this evening.
Emergency services were called at 8pm to reports of a two storey residential property being well ablaze.
It’s understood the occupants of the property arrived home to find it smoke logged and the fire alarm sounding.
There were initial concerns people could be trapped in the building, however a search confirmed there was no one inside.
Five crews are working at the scene, and they’ve located the source of the fire.
