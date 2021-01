A fire in an Upper Hutt flat has now been extinguished, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Smoke rises from a fire in a two-storey, two flat property on Pasadena Crescent, in Upper Hutt. Source: Supplied

Fire services were called to the building on Pasadena Crescent at around 11.29am today.

One fire truck remains on the scene, with eight other trucks no longer needed.