Fire Communications have confirmed to 1 NEWS that a fire broke out at Gemmell's Shoe Repairs on Symonds Street, Auckland City, late last night.

Fire truck Source: 1 NEWS

Up to nine crews attended the scene, battling the blaze which had been contained to the first floor of the two-storey building and occurred around 11pm Friday evening.

The building is being ventilated and a fire investigator is on the scene.