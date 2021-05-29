Fire crews extinguish blaze at Four Square in Central Hawke's Bay

A fire at a Four Square convenience store in Central Hawke's Bay this morning has now been put out.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a Four Square in Waipawa, Hawke's Bay. Source: Central Hawke's Bay District Council

The fire closed part of State Highway 2/High Street.

Police say they were called to the fire in Waipawa at 4.30am and are on scene assisting fire crews with traffic management.

Diversions are in place at Kenilworth Street for people travelling north, and Victoria Street heading south.



The Central Hawke's Bay District Council said this morning on Facebook that it had been asked to shut part of the water supply to the immediate area of town.