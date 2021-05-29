TODAY |

Fire crews extinguish blaze at Four Square in Central Hawke's Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

A fire at a Four Square convenience store in Central Hawke's Bay this morning has now been put out. 

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a Four Square in Waipawa, Hawke's Bay. Source: Central Hawke's Bay District Council

The fire closed part of State Highway 2/High Street.

Police say they were called to the fire in Waipawa at 4.30am and are on scene assisting fire crews with traffic management.

Diversions are in place at Kenilworth Street for people travelling north, and Victoria Street heading south.

The Central Hawke's Bay District Council said this morning on Facebook that it had been asked to shut part of the water supply to the immediate area of town. 

No injuries have been reported. 

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Lucky escape for man rescued by helicopter as water floods around him on Canterbury farm
2
Live updates: Timaru, Ashburton both declare State of Emergency as flooding worsens
3
Prince Harry reveals he didn't know Prince Philip had died until he was awoken by police
4
Huge bike rally sees two Northbound lanes closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge
5
Two new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Heavy rain sets in across upper South Island
02:15

Waikato cyber attack prompts warnings for other organisations to take stock of digital safety
02:45

Civil Defence on high alert as Canterbury braces for heavy rain, 'significant flooding'

Police dive squad to begin search off Waiheke Island for missing man