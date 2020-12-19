TODAY |

Fire crews continue to battle blaze on Tauranga's Matakana Island nine days on

Seventy-five fire fighters are continuing to battle a blaze on Tauranga's Matakana Island which began more than a week ago.

The fire has reportedly jumped a firebreak, which has caused it to spread. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire began on Sunday, December 13.

Fire fighters have been managing hot spots which have been identified by drones.

Fire and Emergency NZ are sending two helicopters to fight the fire. Source: Supplied

While there is little smoke, the fire is still burning deep underground, according to fire services.

Fire fighters are making good progress and are expected to be on the scene for at least the next few days.

Fire and Emergency say they're also working closely with local iwi on the island.

