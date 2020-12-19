Fire crews continue to battle blaze on Tauranga's Matakana Island nine days on

Seventy-five fire fighters are continuing to battle a blaze on Tauranga's Matakana Island which began more than a week ago.

The fire began on Sunday, December 13.

Fire fighters have been managing hot spots which have been identified by drones.

While there is little smoke, the fire is still burning deep underground, according to fire services.

Fire fighters are making good progress and are expected to be on the scene for at least the next few days.