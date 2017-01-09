Fire crews continue to battle Arthur's Pass blaze

Fire crews are still battling to contain a 100 hectare blaze near Mt Horrible, close to Arthur's Pass.

A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury. Source: Supplied/Daniel O'Sullivan

Helicopters have been dousing the flames with monsoon buckets all morning and are keen to get on top of the blaze before a nor-west wind change forecast for this afternoon which could bring gusts up to 50kmp/h.

Fire crews are battling to contain a 100 hectare blaze near Mt Horrible, close to Arthur's Pass. Source: Daniel O'Sullivan

The fire broke out at 2am high above Cora Lynn station near Cass.

State highway 73 was closed to all traffic due to falling rocks from the fire until 9am this morning. Since then traffic has been allowed through although only one lane is operating in places.

Five helicopters and multiple ground appliances have been brought in to fight the fire and dampen down hot spots.







