Fire crews bring Manawatū forestry fire that's burned through 53 hectares under control

Fire crews have managed to contain a large fire in a forestry block west of Palmerston North.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at Tangimoana Forest on Lake Road, Aurora Downs at 6pm yesterday.

At 7am today the fire had burned through 45 hectares of forestry, that number's now crept up to 53 hectares.

Five helicopters and 50 firefighters have been part of response at the scene and heavy machinery is being used to create more firebreaks to contain the fire.

This has allowed crew to put a barrier around 95 per cent of the fire, keeping nearby property and livestock away from harm.