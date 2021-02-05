TODAY |

Fire crews bring Manawatū forestry fire that's burned through 53 hectares under control

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire crews have managed to contain a large fire in a forestry block west of Palmerston North.

The blaze near Himatangi began last night, sending smoke and ash over nearby properties. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at Tangimoana Forest on Lake Road, Aurora Downs at 6pm yesterday.

At 7am today the fire had burned through 45 hectares of forestry, that number's now crept up to 53 hectares. 

Five helicopters and 50 firefighters have been part of response at the scene and heavy machinery is being used to create more firebreaks to contain the fire.

This has allowed crew to put a barrier around 95 per cent of the fire, keeping nearby property and livestock away from harm. 

Last night the fire was seen from as far away as Foxton. 

