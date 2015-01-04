 

New Zealand


Fire crews battling 'well involved' house fire in Hamilton East

Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Nixon Street in Hamilton East.

Fire truck

Source: 1 NEWS

They received a call at 11.50pm and upon arrival the home looked to be well involved. 

A fire spokeswoman said six fire crews have been working to contain the blaze but had difficulty accessing the fire in the three-storey home.

Crews have located the fire to the second-storey where it is totally involved.

Ambulance are also in attendance but an an ambulance spokeswoman said they are there as a precautionary measure.

Crews are managing to control the blaze and a fire safety officer has been called to the scene.

