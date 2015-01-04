Fire crews battling 60-hectare Hawke's Bay fire

Source:
Fire crews are battling a 60-hectare vegetation fire that is burning in a rural area outside of Hastings in the Hawke's Bay.
No properties are in danger from the spreading fire.
Fire services were called to the scene on Raukawa Rd in Raukawa at 11.30 this morning.
A fire spokesman said there were now three helicopters and 30 fire fighters working at the scene.
He also said the fire is 30% under control.
There are still no properties in danger and no injuries.
