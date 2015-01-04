Fire crews battling 60-hectare Hawke's Bay fire

Fire crews are battling a 60-hectare vegetation fire that is burning in a rural area outside of Hastings in the Hawke's Bay.

No properties are in danger from the spreading fire. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire services were called to the scene on Raukawa Rd in Raukawa at 11.30 this morning.

A fire spokesman said there were now three helicopters and 30 fire fighters working at the scene.

He also said the fire is 30% under control.