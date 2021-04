Fire crews battled a vegetation blaze next to train tracks at the central Auckland suburb of Parnell this evening.

Six crews were at the scene at Fred Ambler Lookout, in the Dove-Myer Robinson Park, Fire and Emergency confirmed earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone Road near the park, more commonly known as the Parnell Rose Garden, after some toitoi bushes caught on fire.