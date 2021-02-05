TODAY |

Fire crews battle Manawatū forestry fire that's burned through 45 hectares

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire crews continue to battle a large fire in a forestry block west of Palmerston North this morning.

Since yesterday, the fire has burned through 40 hectares of forest in Tangimoana near Palmerston North. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at Tangimoana Forest on Lake Road, Aurora Downs at 6pm yesterday.

At 7am today the fire had burned through 45 hectares of forestry.

Fire crews are battling the blaze from the ground and the sky. Source: 1 NEWS

Six helicopters are at the scene and heavy machinery is being used to create more firebreaks to contain the fire.

With wind were expected to pick up later in the morning, but conditions remain good for the 50 firefighters currently at the scene.

Fire crews hope to contain the blaze by the end of the day. 

No properties are believed to be at risk at this stage, but people are being told to take care when passing through Lake Road.

