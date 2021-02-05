Fire crews battle Manawatū forestry fire that's burned through 45 hectares

Fire crews continue to battle a large fire in a forestry block west of Palmerston North this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at Tangimoana Forest on Lake Road, Aurora Downs at 6pm yesterday.

At 7am today the fire had burned through 45 hectares of forestry.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Six helicopters are at the scene and heavy machinery is being used to create more firebreaks to contain the fire.

With wind were expected to pick up later in the morning, but conditions remain good for the 50 firefighters currently at the scene.

Fire crews hope to contain the blaze by the end of the day.