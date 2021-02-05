TODAY |

Fire crews battle Manawatū forestry fire that's burned through 40 hectares

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire crews continue to battle a large fire in a forestry block west of Palmerston North this morning.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at Tangimoana Forest on Lake Road, Aurora Downs at 6pm yesterday.

At 7am today the fire had burned through 40 hectares of forestry.

Fire crews are battling the blaze from the ground and the sky.

Six helicopters are at the scene and heavy machinery is being used to create more firebreaks to contain the fire.

With wind expected to pick up later in the morning, there is risk of smoke drift making the conditions more challenging for the 30 firefighters currently at the scene.

No properties are believed to be at risk at this stage, but people are being told to take care when passing through Lake Road.

