Fire crews battle Manawatū forestry fire that's burned through 40 hectares

Fire crews continue to battle a large fire in a forestry block west of Palmerston North this morning.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at Tangimoana Forest on Lake Road, Aurora Downs at 6pm yesterday.

At 7am today the fire had burned through 40 hectares of forestry.

Six helicopters are at the scene and heavy machinery is being used to create more firebreaks to contain the fire.

With wind expected to pick up later in the morning, there is risk of smoke drift making the conditions more challenging for the 30 firefighters currently at the scene.