Fire crews battle large house fire in Gore overnight

Seven fire crews battled a large house fire which broke out in Gore overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire on Clyde Street was first reported just before 4am and was found to be “well ablaze”.

While the home was vacant on arrival, the incident has since been referred to police and a fire investigator is expected later today.

Meanwhile, in the Far North fire crews battled a slow moving bush fire just outside of Mangamuka.