TODAY |

Fire crews battle large house fire in Gore overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven fire crews battled a large house fire which broke out in Gore overnight.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire on Clyde Street was first reported just before 4am and was found to be “well ablaze”.

While the home was vacant on arrival, the incident has since been referred to police and a fire investigator is expected later today. 

Meanwhile, in the Far North fire crews battled a slow moving bush fire just outside of Mangamuka.

A helicopter was used to access the site with fire truck unable to get close enough to the fire.

New Zealand
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Christchurch's skyline glows red as Port Hills ravaged by flames
2
Police surprise nervous motorists with gifts at South Auckland checkpoint
3
After 22 seasons, Sir Peter Leitch closes doors on Mt Smart's Mad Butcher Club
4
Homes evacuated as large scrub fire engulfs Christchurch's Port Hills
5
Despite Trump's venting and threats, Biden's win is sealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Homes evacuated as large scrub fire engulfs Christchurch's Port Hills

01:36

Dunedin police remain on high-alert as security threat ruins ceremonies for over 1800 grads

Summer snow delight for South Island as cold front brings 'unusual' December dump

01:48

Complainants disillusioned as investigation into sex assault allegations against fire association head dropped