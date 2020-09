Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a building on Auckland's North Shore.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

The fire at the building on Triton Drive, in Rosedale, is "well involved", a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Emergency services were called at around 8.30pm today.

There are 18 fire engines involved in fighting the fire, FENZ says.