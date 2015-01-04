 

Fire crews battle fires on Auckland mountain

Two scrub fires on an extinct volcano have kept fire crews busy as Auckland ticked over into the new year.

Hundreds of people are believed to have called 111 to report the blazes on Mt Wellington which start just minutes after midnight as fireworks were going off.

"One of the callers mentioned fireworks but our guys haven't mentioned fireworks (as the cause)," Fire Services spokeswoman Karen Larking told NZ Newswire.

Both fires were brought quickly under control but crews remained on scene for several hours to dampen down hotspots.

No homes were at risk and the fire is not being investigated.

