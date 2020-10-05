TODAY |

Fire crews battle blaze at Canterbury's iconic Sheffield Hotel

Source: 

Fire crews are working to contain a blaze at the iconic Sheffield Hotel, located about 50km inland of Christchurch.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the 1800s-era building just after 1am this morning.

The sole occupant of the hotel alerted fire crews as she woke to the sound of smoke alarms.

The woman escaped unharmed.

Southern communications manager Andrew Norris said the upper level and roof was extensively damaged including the internal stairwell, which was making access difficult.

He said a number of renovations to the hotel over the years was also making containment difficult.

The ground floor is badly damaged due to water and smoke.

Five fire trucks were continuing to battle the blaze, and more were on the way to relieve crews that had been there since the early hours.

A fire investigator is on site, but it was not yet known how the fire started.

By rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid
2
Body found in search for missing Mt Albert woman
3
Auckland couple charged over travelling to Wānaka during lockdown
4
Race on to get Auckland 90% vaccinated by 4 October
5
Expert says wider mask mandates needed in NZ after seeing Covid 'ravage' US
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Young Pasifika nurse’s inspiring work recognised
02:30

Calls grow for easing of lockdowns to be based on Māori vaccination rate

Body found in search for missing Mt Albert woman

Auckland students need more help if schools can't resume by Term 4, principals say