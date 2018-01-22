 

Fire crews assess scene of suspicious central Auckland fire

It's believed that two fires at the construction site were deliberately lit.
It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

The man had Police waiting for him after the incident at Hunting & Fishing Westgate.

'Kung fu master' caught shoplifting at West Auckland outdoor store

New Zealand can complete a 5-0 ODI series sweep at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

LIVE: Black Caps bowlers destroy Pakistan top order in T20 series opener

Three are said to be trapped and several others are reportedly injured.

Watch: Aerial footage shows aftermath of train crash in Sydney which left several people trapped and injured

Jacinda Ardern talks to media from Labour’s caucus retreat in Martinborough

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A cloudy start to the week' - rain, cloud and thunder return for a second turn

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire just after 5am.

Two dead in Dunedin blaze believed to be couple

It was also reported a third resident was in the front of the house but managed to escape.


The PM says those issues include pay equity, closing the gender pay gap and violence against women.

Ardern calls international turnout to Women's March 'extraordinary', urges NZ to 'keep up the progress' on women's rights

Activists marched around the world over the weekend.

CEO Rachael de Mesurier is concerned that it could see efforts to alleviate poverty diminished.

Oxfam urges Tax Working Group to reduce growing wealth gap - 'It's not good for New Zealand'

New statistics released by the organisation show the top one per cent continues to take the majority of new wealth created.


 
