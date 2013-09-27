 

Fire crews from across Marlborough called in to fight blaze that partially collapses dry cleaning building

A Blenheim dry cleaning building has partially collapsed after a large fire early this morning.

Fire appliances from across the Marlborough region were called to fight the blaze.

The fire collapsed part of the building on Queen Street in Blenheim's downtown area.

Seven crews from Seddon, Renwick, Piction, Blenheim as well as Nelson were called to the scene.

Crews were called in at around 1.40am on Thursday morning.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage to surrounding properties.

