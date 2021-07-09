TODAY |

Fire bug strikes again in Far North community of Ahipara

Source:  1 NEWS

A fire bug has struck again in the small Far North community of Ahipara, burning a holiday home to the ground.

It takes the total number of arson attacks in the last seven months to 12 and police are asking the public for help.

The remote location is a disadvantage for fire crews.

There's only one way in and one way out and its four-wheel drive terrain not made for 13 tonne fire trucks.

“I do believe there maybe someone in Ahipara who knows who the offender is and my message to them is to contact us,” detective sergeant Mark Dalzell told 1 NEWS.

“We want to stop this person before any other property is lost or someone gets hurt.”

Chief fire officer Dave Ross is also keen for the culprit to be caught.

“It's frustrating coupled with our jobs some of us fight fires then some of us are cleaning up having a shower and then going to work,” he said.

This time authorities have a witness and some evidence, but they're still asking for help from the public.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call police.

