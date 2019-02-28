TODAY |

Fire breaks out at pine plantation near Picton

Fire and Emergency NZ are responding to a fire at a pine tree plantation in Koromiko, south of Picton.

Three helicopters have been called in to help in the efforts to put out the fire, which is currently 300m by 100m in size and going up a hill, a Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

There are also five fire engines, two water tankers and other rural crews in attendance.

The plantation is located near the Picton Aerodrome.

The fire got "a lot bigger very quickly," said Greg Hine, the manager at Marlborough Marine and Outdoors, Koromiko.

Mr Hine called 111 around 1.30pm after he'd spotted flames in a forestry block.

Recent rain would hopefully prevent "another Nelson," he said.



Helicopters are currently fighting the blaze at Koromiko, near the PIcton airfield. Source: Supplied
