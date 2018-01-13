Fire breaks out in pine plantation near west Auckland

Fire crews are responding to a bush fire in Auckland’s west this afternoon.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket fights a fire near west Auckland. Source: Supplied/Gary Robertson

The blaze, at a pine tree plantation, broke out about 12.40pm on Saturday in Helensville near Awaroa Road.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they received multiple calls to "smoke in the hills" before 1.00pm.

Nine fire crews are at the scene to fight the fire, as well as a helicopter, with an additional helicopter on standby.

The flames are burning an area of about one square hectare, the spokesperson said.