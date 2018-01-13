Fire breaks out in pine plantation near west Auckland

Source:
Fire crews are responding to a bush fire in Auckland’s west this afternoon.
A helicopter with a monsoon bucket fights a fire near west Auckland.
Source: Supplied/Gary Robertson
The blaze, at a pine tree plantation, broke out about 12.40pm on Saturday in Helensville near Awaroa Road.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they received multiple calls to "smoke in the hills" before 1.00pm.
Nine fire crews are at the scene to fight the fire, as well as a helicopter, with an additional helicopter on standby.
The flames are burning an area of about one square hectare, the spokesperson said.
The blaze is not threatening any structures.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news