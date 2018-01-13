 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Fire breaks out in pine plantation near west Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Fire crews are responding to a bush fire in Auckland’s west this afternoon.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket fights a fire near west Auckland.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket fights a fire near west Auckland.

Source: Supplied/Gary Robertson

The blaze, at a pine tree plantation, broke out about 12.40pm on Saturday in Helensville near Awaroa Road.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they received multiple calls to "smoke in the hills" before 1.00pm.

Nine fire crews are at the scene to fight the fire, as well as a helicopter, with an additional helicopter on standby.

The flames are burning an area of about one square hectare, the spokesperson said.

The blaze is not threatening any structures.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

2
Five people were injured in the crash.

Five girls injured in Waikato car crash

3
Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Trent Boult on fire for Black Caps as Pakistan's top order wilt under NZ pressure


01:50
4
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt still clinging to life

5

Severe Weather Warning for parts of New Zealand

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 