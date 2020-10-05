Fire breaks out in office tower in central Auckland

Firefighters have been called to a central Auckland office tower after a fire broke out in the basement this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS 15 fire engines attended the fourth alarm fire at 22 Fanshawe Street, on the corner of Federal Street, after being called out about 8.20am.

Smoke was visible in the foyer of the building, and aerial appliances were deployed after arriving.

The fire appeared to have started in the lower levels of the building, with smoke then travelling throughout, Assistant Area Commander Roger Callister said, but the cause is yet to be determined.

Traffic was being diverted and police were also at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.