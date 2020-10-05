TODAY |

Fire breaks out in office tower in central Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters have been called to a central Auckland office tower after a fire broke out in the basement this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

FENZ Assistant Area Commander Roger Callister talks about the fire at 22 Fanshawe Street. Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS 15 fire engines attended the fourth alarm fire at 22 Fanshawe Street, on the corner of Federal Street, after being called out about 8.20am.

Smoke was visible in the foyer of the building, and aerial appliances were deployed after arriving.

The fire appeared to have started in the lower levels of the building, with smoke then travelling throughout, Assistant Area Commander Roger Callister said, but the cause is yet to be determined.

Traffic was being diverted and police were also at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fire fighters investigate the source of a fire in central Auckland at 22 Fanshawe Street. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
2
Fire breaks out in office tower in central Auckland
3
Dog alerted owner who raised alarm about devastating Lake Ōhau fire
4
Saturday Night Live recreates Trump-Biden debate in new season premiere
5
Donald Trump's blood oxygen level dropped twice recently as he isolates with Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:16

Up to 50 'structures' destroyed as crews continue fighting Lake Ōhau fire

Morning Briefing Oct 5: Crews brace for another day on fire's frontline
00:45

Decision on whether Auckland will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 due today
12:08

Kiwi couple's decade-long wilderness lifestyle alters radically after health scare